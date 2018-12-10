Religion

Church Calendar

Columbus

Calvary Free Will Baptist

Billings Rd. Christmas Family Fun Event 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Community families and children are invited. A family movie will be shown along with snacks and children’s games. 334-298-3998

Greater Shady Grove

3000 12th Ave. ‘Tis The Season Christmas Concert 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 19. 706-322-7039

St. James Missionary Baptist

514 St. James St. Christmas Concert 6 p.m. Sunday. 706-687-6420

Phenix City

Greater Mt. Zion Baptist

201 S. Seale Rd. 8th Annual Christmas Concert 6 p.m. Sunday. 706-505-3930

Around the Valley

Mt. Olive Baptist

5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Combined Christmas Services with Christian Valley Baptist, Clowers CME, Mt. Olive Baptist and Rehobeth Baptist. 706-304-2584

  Comments  