Church Calendar

Columbus
Calvary Free Will Baptist
Billings Rd. Christmas Family Fun Event 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Community families and children are invited. A family movie will be shown along with snacks and children’s games. 334-298-3998
Greater Shady Grove
3000 12th Ave. ‘Tis The Season Christmas Concert 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 19. 706-322-7039
St. James Missionary Baptist
514 St. James St. Christmas Concert 6 p.m. Sunday. 706-687-6420
Phenix City
Greater Mt. Zion Baptist
201 S. Seale Rd. 8th Annual Christmas Concert 6 p.m. Sunday. 706-505-3930
Around the Valley
Mt. Olive Baptist
5435 Ga. Hwy. 315, Fortson, Ga. Combined Christmas Services with Christian Valley Baptist, Clowers CME, Mt. Olive Baptist and Rehobeth Baptist. 706-304-2584
