Church Calendar

Columbus
Mount Pilgrim Baptist
4400 Old Cusseta Rd. Celebration of the Third Anniversary of Pastor Rev. Dr. David Stallion, Sr. and First Lady Stallion. 3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will be Rev. Ken Jelks and Mount Tabor Baptist. 706-687-8134
St. James Missionary Baptist
5214 St. James St. Special tribute in honor of Mrs. Zelma Hennessey 11 a.m. Sunday. On Monday, the city of Columbus will dedicate the bridge on Brown Avenue in memory of Mrs. Zelma Hennessey’s lifetime of humanitarian work. Leading up to the dedication of the bridge, there will be two cleanup groups. The groups will meet at 8 a.m. either at the Muscogee County School District or the A.J. McClung YMCA (on the MLK Outdoor Learning Trail.) Each group will pick up trash and meet at Brown Avenue at the Outdoor Trail. Refreshments will be provided to the cleanup groups by Chesters Barbecue. Immediately after the cleanup, the unveiling and dedication of the Mrs. Zelma Hennessey Memorial Bridge will begin at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Senator Ed Harbison. 706-687-6420
Phenix City
St. James Chapel AME
911 Dillingham St. The Tri-City Women and Men Fashion Extravaganza 3 p.m. Sunday. 706-507-3550.
