Religion

Church Calendar

Columbus

Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist

3000 12th Avenue Family and Friends Day 9:45 a.m. Sunday 706-322-7039

Green Hill Missionary Baptist

4177 Milgen Rd. Celebrates Black History 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Professor Judy Purnell at 11 a.m. and a play performed at 3 p.m. 706-561-5406

Around the Valley

Pitts Chapel AME

7535 Lynch Rd., Midland, Ga. Youth Day 11 a.m. Sunday Guest preacher will be Devonte’ Harris. 706-366-3384

Rehobeth Baptist

451 Preston Rd., Cataula, Ga. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. 706-322-5730

  Comments  