Church Calendar

Columbus
Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist
3000 12th Avenue Family and Friends Day 9:45 a.m. Sunday 706-322-7039
Green Hill Missionary Baptist
4177 Milgen Rd. Celebrates Black History 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Professor Judy Purnell at 11 a.m. and a play performed at 3 p.m. 706-561-5406
Around the Valley
Pitts Chapel AME
7535 Lynch Rd., Midland, Ga. Youth Day 11 a.m. Sunday Guest preacher will be Devonte’ Harris. 706-366-3384
Rehobeth Baptist
451 Preston Rd., Cataula, Ga. Family and Friends Day 11 a.m. 706-322-5730
