You’ll love this day trip to ‘Calle 8’ in Miami – trust me

There's a little pocket in Miami as concentrated with flavor as a spoonful of adobo seasoning. Calle Ocho, (SW 8th Street) in the middle of Little Havana, is that place. The food, the personalities and the charm stretch from SW 10th Street to SW 19th. If you're looking to explore a new neighborhood or area in Florida, and you've already done day trips in West Palm Beach, inspiring Lake Worth or kid-friendly Jupiter, then this one is for you. Sure, things can get rowdy and hot very quickly (keep reading), but it's all part of Calle Ocho's magic.
Before the adventure, a little history: Calle Ocho was once the heart of the Cuban exile during the Fidel Castro regime in the late 1950s. Today, it's a melting pot of many other nationalities with more ethnic options like empanadas, arepas, arroz con habichuelas and avocado ice cream.
There's also more live music like salsa, cumbia and merengue. And there's tons of art and murals from international artists. If you're a foodie, this street makes it easy to try different flavors because, like most things on the strip, the restaurants are right next to each other too. This is great because you can see a lot of things without much walking.
BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT:
Take the Brightline or Tri-rail to Miami, and then take a shared-car service to Calle Ocho. Free parking can be hard to find.
If you drive and you can't find a free parking spot, you'll need to download the Parkmobile App. You can only park for two hours, and the app will remind you to add money before the time is up.
A lot of people didn't speak English when I went. If you think you'll need translation, pay for a guided tour. Call the Miami Culinary Tours at 786-942-8856 or the Art Deco Tours at 305-814-4058.
If you're looking for the perfect day, visit on the last Friday of the month. This is when the street celebrates Viernes Culturales (Cultural Fridays), which is a block party with music, food tents, art, vendors and more from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
"El Festival de la Calle Ocho" should be on your calendar. This is the largest Latino festival in Little Havana. This annual event attracts more than 1 million guests and features eight stages with live music, vendors, food and more. It can get crazy.
LET'S EXPLORE CALLE OCHO:
Starting point: Put this in your GPS: 1548 SW 8th St, Miami
CARBS AND SUGAR OVERLOAD
Why do carbs have to be so delicious? It would be difficult to dine in Calle Ocho if you live a carb-free life. Nor would anybody understand you when you share that about yourself. There are many options in Calle Ocho. From flaky empanadas to savory guava and cream cheese pastries, Colombian pan de bono and more. Most breakfast snacks here are starchy and full of carbs, and are usually accompanied by extremely sweet cafe con leche or a sugar-filled natural juices.
Restaurants in Calle Ocho open between 7:30 to 8 a.m.
Some other breakfast items to keep in mind when ordering are sandwiches like the Media Noche, Cubano or Pan con Bistek.
INSTA-FAMOUS ROOSTERS
Big colorful roosters can be found around Calle Ocho. The colorful roosters started popping up in 2002 as part of the "Rooster Walk" project by local artists. Because somewhere in the world, a rooster is announcing the rise of the sun.
Calle Ocho has its own share of giant rooster sculptures begging to get their pictures taken. And they do. You'll see people posing next to these pieces of art all day, so take out your camera and snap away.
"Havana Rooster:" Find the roosters outside of El Pub Restaurant: 1548 SW 8th St, Miami
GET CUBANIZED!
Discover Calle Ocho in full Cuban attire. You'll notice a lot of shopping can be done in this stretch to get your looking Cuban-tastic. You can find anything from footwear and clothing to jewelry, costumes, bags, leather and more. But don't get overwhelmed. There's an awesome dude at D' Asis Guayaberas store that will get you looking and feeling fresh. Just ask for "Big Papa" and he'll help you.
If this is a true daycation for you, you can't leave Calle Ocho without gifts for the fam and loved ones, so here are four things you should buy to bring back home that are true to Cuban culture.
Cafetera (Stove top espresso maker): Make your own cafecito cubano from your home. A Cuban house could lose AC, cable or internet, but if the cafetera goes missing, all hell breaks loose.
Puro (Cuban cigar): There's no trip to Little Havana without buying a hand-rolled cuban cigar.
El conotie (Conotier hat).
Guayabera (popular men's shirt): This patterned, flowery fabric is popular for men's or women's clothing.
DOMINO PARK GETS ROWDY!
Relax. These are just seniors playing dominoes at Domino Park, which is officially called Maximo Gomez Park as a tribute to a 19th century Cuban soldier.
Domino is a very popular game among Latin Americans, predominantly older men who take it very seriously (my dad included). It's also an opportunity to discuss politics or neighborhood gossip. This park only allows people 55 and older to play.
The players can get loud and angry when they lose. And sometimes, they're just loud because they can't hear very well. Regardless, when coming to Domino Park, don't get scared if a group of silver foxes keep trying to claw each other in the face.
Maximo Gomez Park: 801 SW 15th Ave, Miami; (305) 859-2717.
A TOBACCO LEGACY
Little Havana and tobacco go hand in hand like Denver and Mary Jane, or coffee during a New York winter. It's a common pastime, a vice for some and a family tradition for others.
I visited the Cuba Tobacco Cigar Co., which is run by the 4th and 5th generation of the Bello family. You can see an employee inside the store rolling cigars for tourists exactly as they started in Cuba more than 100 years ago.
The Bello family took their original Cuban tobacco seeds and has been growing them in Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic to create perfectly-blended Cuban tobacco. You know, because growing and selling tobacco made in Cuba is illegal. They make hundreds of hand-rolled cigars a day at the shop. Whether you smoke or not, a visit to the store is still worth it. While you're there, take a picture with Don Pedro Bello, he's a local celebrity. You'll find him relaxing on a chair and smoking a puro, chilling so hard you'll think he's a wax figure.
Cuba Tobacco Cigar Co: 1528 Southwest 8th Street, Miami; (305) 649-2717.
LOOK OUT FOR PASEO DE LAS ESTRELLAS
The "Paseo de las estrellas" (walk of fame) can be found along the sidewalks of the strip where celebrity names are carved on golden stars. Ever heard of Celiz Cruz, Gloria Estefan, Sammy Sosa? Their stars are there.
Paseo de las Estrellas: Scattered throughout Calle 8. Keep your eyes on the sidewalk.
LUNCH (AND DINNER)
Eating on Calle Ocho is easy and filling. There are so many choices.
My co-worker Thomas Cordy (photographer) and I stopped for lunch at El Exquisito. We ordered a couple of Cuban dishes and shared them, like white rice and black beans (moros), plantain chips with mojo (mariquitas), pork rind (chicharron) and grilled pork (lechon). I suggest asking for mojo on the side to drown your food in. This garlic oil sauce is so good.
Don't know what to order? I recommend the classics: the cubano sandwich, the pan con bistek (beefsteak) or the media luna sandwich. We also ordered a drink with a questionable name. Ask for a glass of half orange juice, and half cane sugar at La Colada Gourmet.
Options for lunch (and dinner) include: Casa Panza for Spanish food and Flamenco, Mi Rinconcito Mexicano for Mexican food, Lung Yai Thai Tapas for Thai food, and Ball and Chain. Just walk around and ask the store employees for the best food around.
Azucar!
There's no Little Havana visit without stopping by Azucar Ice Cream Company. This ice cream shop is packed all day with tourists asking for the nostalgic flavors that many Latinos grew up having.
The most famous flavor is the Abuela Maria (Grandma Maria), which is a cream cheese base ice cream with guava paste, mixed with Maria cookies and topped with condensed milk. I mean, each one of those ingredients is basically every Latin kid's craving, and can you blame them? It's delicious.
There are dozens of flavors to choose from like avocado, mamey, cafe con leche, mango, lychee, strawberry and more.
Azucar: 1503 SW 8th St, Miami, 33135; (305) 381-0369.
Fun fact: The word Azucar means sugar, but it's also a word that Celia Cruz made popular in the 90s because she'd always scream it during her concerts and in some music videos.
Now that you're alert, and high on sugar, let's explore some history.
TOWER THEATER MIAMI
This is a historic, art deco movie theater where a lot of Cuban refugees would watch Spanish movies with English subtitles during the 1960s. To many of them, this theater served as an escape from their current situation, and a chance to learn about American culture.
The Tower Theater Miami was built in 1926, and it's now owned by Miami-Dade College. Check out their schedule online to catch a variety of movies or events like seminars, art exhibitions, lectures and more.
Tower Theater: 1508 SW 8th St, Miami; 305-237-3083.
CUBAN MEMORIAL BOULEVARD PARK
Walk just south of Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street) along SW 13th Ave and find the Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park.
Here, you'll see several monuments to Cuban and Cuban-Americans like the Eternal Torch in honor of the 2506th Brigade who gave their lives battling the 1961 Bay of Pigs Invasion, and for those who fought the Cuban War of Independence. There's also a Jose Marti monument, a statue of the Virgin Mary and a raised map of Cuba.
Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park: 999 SW 13th Ave, Miami; 305-416-1300; miamigov.com.
FINALLY, SOME DANCING!
Ball and Chain is the go-to place for locals and tourists when it comes to dancing. This is an open-space restaurant and bar where local musicians perform daily, and the party is nonstop. Ball and Chain has an interesting story that you should read before heading there.
This restaurant opened the 1930's, and it's still as popular as ever.
Ball & Chain; 1513 SW 8th St, Miami, 305- 643-7820.
I think I've given you enough things to do while you're exploring Calle Ocho in Miami. Oh, and did I mention that I basically only covered two blocks? Right. There's a ton to do, so take your time and enjoy the vibe.
If you have any friends who speak Spanish, that would be the first call I would make in planning this day trip. It will make your life easier as a lot of people don't speak English there. But if you like adventures or would like to practice your Spanish, you can do that too. I definitely had a blast. I ate more than I needed to. I danced way too much for how hot it was outside, and I came back with new, Cuba-inspired clothing.
(All Aboard Florida, which operates Brightline, is owned by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management company. Fortress Investment Group LLC is contracted to manage and advise New Media Investments Inc., which owns GateHouse Media, the parent company of The Palm Beach Post.)
Comments