Hurricane-damaged Hawks Cay Resort reopening Aug. 30 after $50 million renovation

Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys is scheduled to reopen Aug. 30.
The resort, at Mile Marker 61 in the Middle Keys, was damaged in Hurricane Irma hit last September. The $50 million renovation includes the lobby on the main hotel, 177 guest rooms and public areas.
"We're bringing back what guests loved about Hawks Cay with a fresh design in the main hotel and new experiences that will take the Resort into a new era," Sheldon Suga, Hawks Cay Resort VP managing director.
Two new restaurants will offer fine-dining and fast-casual options. Sixty-one Prime will feature prime steaks and seafood dishes, plus seasonal specials by Executive Chef Willian Ryan and Restaurant Chef Adam Matyi. The restaurant will also offer private dining in guest rooms or around the Saltwater Lagoon. Hawks Cay Marketplace will serve salads, sandwiches and pizzas.
Oasis Cay is a new "adults-only" area with a bar and grill serving island-inspired bites and specialty drinks.
For families, there will be special entertainment with Captain Hawk and Priscilla the Pirate Queen performing at the Pirate Ship Pool, and Koral the Mermaid telling stories at the Coral Cay Pool.
The resort, which reopened some areas earlier this spring, will be completely reopened in time for its 10th annual Heroes Salute kickoff event over Labor Day weekend, with a 5K run/walk, live music, heroes tribute ceremony and fireworks.
A special reopening offer is 10 percent off the lowest available rate. Use code HCRise for stays between Sept. 3 and Oct. 31. Before Aug. 26, a limited number of villas are available for 30 percent off.
For more information visit hawkscay.com or call 855-819-0398.
