Travel
This airline with Georgia roots is the most reliable of 2019, according to Wallethub
The most reliable airline has roots in Georgia.
Delta is the most reliable airline of 2019, according to Wallethub.
Delta nabbed the title based on these factors recorded in 2018:
- The airline had the lowest rate of cancellations.
- The airline had the lowest rate of delays.
- The airline had the lowest rate of mishandled luggage.
Delta serves more than 180 million passengers each year, according to their website, and they send out more than 15,000 flights worldwide daily.
Delta has 8 hubs, the largest at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
