Where are your favorite places to take guests visiting Columbus? Take our survey.

National Infantry Museum celebrates its three-millionth visitor Tim Lordan was honored as the three-millionth visitor at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. Lordan, from Leominster, Massachusetts and his family were in Columbus attending the Infantry School graduation of grandson Andrew Curran. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tim Lordan was honored as the three-millionth visitor at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. Lordan, from Leominster, Massachusetts and his family were in Columbus attending the Infantry School graduation of grandson Andrew Curran.

Whether it be wary travelers or tourists doing the rounds, Columbus, Georgia, has plenty to offer for the out-of-town crowd.

But we want to know: What iconic Columbus places are the best of the best?

Got a favorite restaurant you always take your visiting friends? A must-see museum or historical spot? Let us know by taking our survey or by emailing jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com. Results will be posted at a later date.

