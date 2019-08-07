Where are your favorite places to take guests visiting Columbus? Take our survey.

National Infantry Museum celebrates its three-millionth visitor
Tim Lordan was honored as the three-millionth visitor at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. Lordan, from Leominster, Massachusetts and his family were in Columbus attending the Infantry School graduation of grandson Andrew Curran.
By
Up Next
Tim Lordan was honored as the three-millionth visitor at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. Lordan, from Leominster, Massachusetts and his family were in Columbus attending the Infantry School graduation of grandson Andrew Curran.
By
Whether it be wary travelers or tourists doing the rounds, Columbus, Georgia, has plenty to offer for the out-of-town crowd.
But we want to know: What iconic Columbus places are the best of the best?
Got a favorite restaurant you always take your visiting friends? A must-see museum or historical spot? Let us know by taking our survey or by emailing jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com. Results will be posted at a later date.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.
Joshua Mixon is a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer. He covers sports (Auburn and preps) and local news, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Macon Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
Comments