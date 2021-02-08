Universal Orlando resort sets reopening date for Volcano Bay

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando has been closed for the season but plans to reopen on Feb. 27.

With enhanced cleaning measures, temperature screenings, enforced social distancing, limiting capacity and more safety protocols, the biggest worry for guests at the water park may just be the weather – as the average high temperature during this time of year is in the mid to high 70s.

Like Universal Orlando’s other two major theme parks, Volcano Bay is practicing heightened health and safety measures to ensure the well-being of its staff and visitors. And while face masks are required in the park, they will not be allowed on any water ride or in the pools.

Volcano Bay’s innovative ‘wait-less’ rides allow for visitors to easily socially distance themselves instead of clogging up a ride’s corridors. The Tapu Tapu wristbands debuted with the park are completely waterproof and allow guests to leave valuables in a locker but still have access to their preferred method of payment when passing one of the park’s bars or restaurants.

Universal Orlando recently announced a Military Freedom Pass for active duty and retired military – and their families – which includes access to all three theme parks.

Universal Orlando offers a hotel in every price range – including suite-level rooms in the Value category. And staying on-property gives guests the advantage of early park admission, free express passes, transportations between resorts and parks and more.

———