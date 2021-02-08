Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival could return to Orlando this fall

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival could return to downtown Orlando in fall 2021 after being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After experiencing one of the most challenging years for our community due to the pandemic, we are optimistic that in this new year we will be able to return to our normal ways and celebrate our Puerto Rican heritage and culture in a responsible and safe way,” said Puerto Rican Parade Chairperson Ralph Morales.

According to Morales the organization’s board of directors started planning and coordinating this year’s parade, festival, and related activities that will take place this fall.

A specific date has not been set, but the possibility could benefit Latino companies and other businesses that want to target the Latin market. The celebration includes the parade on Orange Avenue and a music festival with kiosks at the Seneff Plaza, in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The possible return of this iconic parade is also a ray of hope for the entertainment industry mostly shut off by the cancellation of crowded events amid social distance guidelines.

“The organization is looking forward to reigniting downtown Orlando as a destination for large entertainment events for the whole family and contribute to revitalizing the local economy,” said Morales.

The emblematic parade that brings dozens of Puerto Rican flags, adobo seasoning and Latin music to the City Beautiful is a source of pride and joy to the Puerto Rican diaspora.

It’s also an opportunity for Central Florida residents and visitors to experience and celebrate the island’s heritage, culture, values and traditions.

Similar to the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York, the event in Orlando honors the 3.2 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and all people of Puerto Rican birth or heritage residing on the U.S. mainland.

