Colombia rebrands to focus on the hospitality of its people

Colombia is rebranding itself as “the most welcoming place on Earth” to reflect the warmth and kindness of the Colombian people, said ProColombia, the government’s tourism and marketing arm.

The decision to reposition the destination’s tourism message was based on 1,500 surveys and focus groups of both Colombians and visitors to the country.

The “brand manifesto” will be “leveraged in marketing and sales communications campaigns” targeting leisure and business travelers, ProColombia said.

“Making travelers feel at home is easy to do in Colombia, as warmth, service and empathy are part of our DNA,” said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. “The manifesto gives us the opportunity to deliver a consistent message with the world about our country and, most importantly, about our people.

“Like the rest of the world, 2020 was a year Colombia found itself facing exceptional circumstances, but through the hardships, we also witnessed the best of Colombians and that is what this manifesto represents.”

Colombia is well on its way to becoming a significant tourism destination and was named as one of “52 places to love in 2021” by The New York Times.

It is also a destination ideally suited for travelers interested in ecotourism and features 10% of the Earth’s flora and fauna.

In February, Colombia joined the World Travel and Tourism Council as a tourism partner and will work with the organization to “focus on removing travel barriers, restoring the confidence of tourists and providing safe travel,” ProColombia said.

