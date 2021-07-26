The top 5 underrated craft beer destinations in Michigan

DETROIT — We all know Grand Rapids is one of the best beer scenes in America. We also know Detroit's becoming a pretty hopping beer town, with breweries such as Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Motor City Brewing Works opening new locations in the area this year.

But if you go looking around the state of Michigan, you'll find plenty of relatively unknown gems when it comes to local craft beer.

One major resort town has multiple breweries with fantastic beer. A prominent mining port has two award-winning microbreweries within walking distance and another up-and-comer on the outskirts. One thing every destination on this list has in common? They're all coastal. What better way to enjoy a Michigan summer than on a lake with a local brew in hand?

Here are five underrated beer stops in Michigan that you should earmark for the next time you plan your in-state getaway. Please, as always, drink responsibly.

Mackinaw City

You might think that a popular summer destination like Mackinaw City would have tourist traps for craft breweries, but you'd be wrong. Mackinaw City — along with nearby Mackinac Island — is a sneaky good place for craft beer.

It starts south of the bustling downtown area, along Mackinaw Highway, with Bière de Mac Brew Works. Opened in 2017 by brewery president George Ranville and his son, manager and head brewer Danny Ranville, Bière de Mac is a true nod to Mackinac history, specializing in French- and Belgian-inspired ales with a wide flavor range, from yeast-forward banana clove to sweet malts to tarty sours. One of its beers, Fleur de Mac, was named Beer of the Year by MLive's Michigan's Best team.

Though Bière de Mac closed its kitchen earlier this year, there are still food trucks to keep your appetite satisfied while you enjoy what I consider some of the best and most complex beers you'll find in Michigan.

Head north and, along the southern end of Huron Avenue, you'll find Rusted Spoke Brewing Co., which features 20 tap handles of its own beer, ranging from wheat ales to cream ales to IPAs and more, along with other local favorites. Rusted Spoke is one of those breweries that likes to have fun with its beer names. Take its popular New England IPA, for example, called Epstein Didn't Kill Himself.

But beyond that, there's this: Out of more than 100 Michigan breweries I've visited, Rusted Spoke has some of the best food I've tasted at a brewpub. It serves burgers, sandwiches, homemade chicken pot pie, beer-battered whitefish and more. You're best served by going there for dinner.

Lastly, if you make your way to Mackinac Island this summer, Great Turtle Brewery and Distillery, which opened last year and partners with Traverse City-based Right Brain Brewery for its beer, has solid selections, especially the Mackinac Summer Sour.

Marquette

Is it a little much to say that the Upper Peninsula's largest city is an underrated beer destination? Maybe it is. But I feel the need to highlight it anyway because, for a classic mining town of 21,000 people, there is an embarrassment of riches in craft beer here.

You likely know about Blackrocks Brewery, nestled in an old 2,100-square-foot house at the corner of Third and Michigan; heck, we've already written on it. But it's worth noting Blackrocks' taproom is undergoing an expansion that began last year when it bought the building next door, which will give the uber-popular beer spot some much-needed space to work with.

From there, as with any good beer town, you have multiple craft beer destinations within walking distance. Right downtown there's Ore Dock Brewing Co., which features tasty traditional styles such as IPAs, porters, wheat ales and saisons, plus the historic Vierling Restaurant near the waterfront. There, you'll want to try the Blueberry Wheat (5.3% ABV), topped with real blueberries and delightfully sweet. A couple of blocks north of Blackrocks is Superior Culture, which serves kombucha beer if that's more of your jam, and to the south is Drifa Brewing Co., Michigan's first cooperatively owned craft brewery.

But I highly encourage you to drive (responsibly, of course) a few miles out of town to the east and visit Barrel + Beam, which opened in 2017 in the former historic Northwoods Supper Club on Northwoods Road. Barrel + Beam focuses solely on wild farmhouse and sour ales, bottle-conditioned and aged up to one year in wine barrels and made with local ingredients. Take it from someone who doesn't normally enjoy wild, sour ales: These beers are fantastic.

The Viticulture No. 2 (6.9% ABV), one such wild ale aged in select barrels on Michigan grapes, is one of the best beers I've had this year. It's smooth, tarty and acidic, with notes of grape and apple cider, and tastes similar to a sparkling wine. The Blanc Du Nord (5% ABV), a Belgian-style witbier, was light and crisp, with soft banana notes, and a dry finish. The rest of the beers on the menu are sure to be as wild, flavorful and complex, and it's well worth the stop the next time you're in the western U.P.

Marquette is also home to the Michigan Brewers Guild's U.P. Fall Beer Festival, which returns following a year off Sept. 11 to Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Petoskey

Let's stay in northern Michigan just a tad longer. The picturesque Little Traverse Bay area just southwest of Mackinac is home to some of the finest beers in northern Michigan — and also some of the best views.

Take Beards Brewery, for example. In 2017, Beards opened a brand-spanking-new brewpub on Lake Street, overlooking Little Traverse Bay, paving the way for an expanded selection of up to 24 taps and plenty of outdoor space for community events, live music, trivia and more. Plus, the beers and hard seltzers are solid. Oh, the Citranity! (5.2% ABV) is a standard pale ale, while Deez Nutz (5.2%) is a pleasant light brown ale that pairs well with bonfires and autumn.

Of course, if you head up US-31 and M-119, there's Petoskey Brewing Co., housed in a historic building that actually opened as a brewery way back in 1898. Nowadays, it's home to tasty brews such as Juicy New England Style IPA (5.7% ABV), the Horny Monk Belgian dubbel (6.9% ABV) and the Blueberry Crush (7% ABV), one of the best cream ales in the state.

There are two other breweries worth visiting in the area. Head to Burnt Marshmallow Brewstillery, along Lake Grove Road just southwest of Petoskey, and enjoy a S'more Porter (8.2% ABV) with — you guessed it — a burned marshmallow on top. To the north, along the famous Tunnel of Trees path on M-119 north of Harbor Springs, you'll find Pond Hill Farm, which features craft beer, wine tasting, cocktails and plenty of family entertainment. The beer styles are pretty basic, ranging from pilsner to IPA to pale ale to stout, but the vineyard views are delightful.

Lower Lake Michigan

Holy moly, where do I begin with this? I'm not sure whether you've made a road trip along I-94 to Chicago recently but, if you have, you may be missing out on a string of outstanding breweries right along the lower Lake Michigan coastline.

Let's just start from the bottom and work our way up. For a cool experience, there's Beer Church Brewing Co., which opened several years ago in an old Methodist church building. (Sometimes, it's the novelty of opening in historic buildings that gives a brewery its character.) Greenbush Brewing Co. in Sawyer offers a mix of traditional and experimental styles of beer that all turn out tasty. Bridgman has Transient Artisan Ales, known for fantastic dry-hopped IPAs and barrel-aged stouts, and Tapistry Brewing Co. They're right across the street from each other, plus Haymarket Brewery just to the north. Watermark Brewing Co. in Stevensville has a vibrant indoor and outdoor atmosphere as well as a wide variety of beer styles, from IPAs to lagers to porters.

Go a little farther north of I-94 and you'll find Three Blondes Brewing, which opened in 2018 in South Haven as one of the few breweries in America that's completely women-led: by sisters Megan Zernicke, Carrie Troyer and Amanda Johnson, all of whom grew up in South Haven. The beers range from lighter styles such as lager, berliner weiss and wit, to heavier kettle sours, IPAs and porters. Three Blondes also happens to have one of the single greatest About Us pages on its website.

St. Clair Shores

There are plenty of recommendable beer destinations in metro Detroit, but not every suburb has four taprooms in one 2.5-mile radius. St. Clair Shores does.

My personal favorite is Baffin Brewing Co., which brews beers of "all types," including IPAs, sours and seltzers. Mango Unchained (6.5% ABV) is a particularly invigorating IPA made with real mangoes. Jamex Brewing Co., along Harper Avenue to the south, prides itself on new beers each week and often features fruity-forward IPAs and sours to try. Copper Hop Brewing Co., which opened in 2019, specializes in German styles and IPAs; Hop Circles (9.2% ABV) is a delicious West Coast style double IPA with earthy, citrus notes and strong hoppiness.

If you're looking for a food menu and expanded drink menu, there's Dragon's Landing, Dragonmead Brewery's second taproom that also opened in 2019. Dragonmead specializes in English, Belgian and German styles of beer, but also makes "BrewCocktails" as well. Try the BeerMosa, made with one of the finest Belgian tripels in the state, Final Absolution (10% ABV), and orange juice.

Honorable mentions

Traveling up noth? Stop in Grayling for a pint. Rolling Oak Brewing Co. is situated in an old ice house and is known for its Good Ale (4.7% ABV), brewed with locally made doughnuts from Goodale's Bakery & Deli.

Next time you're in the northwest Lower Peninsula, the Crystal Lake area has two breweries worth checking out: Stormcloud Brewing Co. in Frankfort, which specializes in yeast-forward Belgian-style ales, and Five Shores Brewing Co. in Beulah, which we just wrote about as a 2021 brewery to watch.

New Holland Brewing Co. is very good, but expand your horizons in Holland and you'll find other local gems such as Big Lake Brewing Co. and Our Brewing Co., both within walking distance, and also Tripelroot in nearby Zeeland.

Ypsilanti is home to Ypsi Alehouse, started by Michigan's first craft brewer, as well as Arbor Brewing Co.'s Corner Brewery, 734 Brewing Co. (which is partially Black-owned) and Unity Vibration, which brews kombucha beer. The ElderWand (8% ABV) and Citra Blood Orange (8% ABV) are both worth trying here.

———