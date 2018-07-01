Treatment court helps break addiction cycle, change lives

To Judge Dominick Motto, the system didn't seem to make sense.
"I could never understand why I could put a drug offender on probation or parole and warn them that if they tested positive and couldn't attend their rehabilitation that was recommended for them, that they could end up back in jail," the Lawrence County jurist said. "Every time I'd say that, they'd test positive right away and end up there because they just couldn't stop using.
"It caused me to learn about the nature of opioid addiction, that once someone becomes addicted, it changes the brain chemistry. The brain tells the body that craving is so great it's the equivalent of a starving man wanting to eat food. The problem exists because the compulsion is so strong."
That put Motto on the path to initiating a county drug court in 2012, but then morphed into Lawrence County Treatment Court, having added a mental health component to help people through the emotional part of the journey back from addiction, and to help them cope with other problems in their lives while they are going through the renaissance.
More than 100 people have gone through drug/treatment court, a multiphase intensive program to help people battling opioid addiction break free from the crime world and start living normal, balanced and productive lives.
Michael Platt is one of the court's recent graduates.
Platt, a recovering opioid addict, said crack cocaine, oxycodone, anti-seizure drugs, tranquilizers and methadone became like candy to him, and he was a frequent tenant of the Lawrence County jail and state prison system.
Two years ago, the Lawrence County Treatment Court became a life raft for the 36-year-old New Castle resident. He now holds a full-time job and is able to support his wife and two toddlers, and more people are hiring him to do work.
"I'm very thankful for it," Platt said of treatment court. "It taught me how to live again, and be free and not fear everything, and to be honest and not selfish. When they put my paper through a shredder, I'm complete."
The program, which can take from 12 to 48 months to complete, combines judicial, supervisory and rehabilitation services in a team approach, Motto explained. He sees each individual weekly to review his or her progress.
Lawrence County had 54 deaths from opioid overdoses in 2017, Motto said, and more than 40 in 2016.
"In two years, that's 100 people," he said, and those overdoses do not include the hundreds who were revived by naloxone, a drug that counters opioid overdoses.
Since the treatment court program started, Motto said, "there has been tremendous recovery in Lawrence County."
Comments