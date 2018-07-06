Wake for Warriors brings injured vets to Lake Harding for a day of water sports

The wounded warriors that local lighting designer Bill Rich pulls behind his boat are passionate about wake boarding.
"They'll fall seven times and get right back up seven times," he said. "It's just non-stop with these guys."
Wake for Warriors recently joined forces with the Team Semper Fi Fund sports program to bring injured veterans to Lake Harding for three days of water sports and Southern hospitality. Retired and active-duty men and women, and a few service dogs, from across the country and across the military shared stories and founded friendships over hot weather, food and a shot at learning how to wake board and wake surf.
Medically retired U.S. Marine Cpl. Tim Labossiere of North Carolina, who served two tours in Iraq, is a snowboarder who quickly discovered the nuances between riding a board down a snow-packed mountain, and being pulled behind a boat approaching speeds of 20 miles per hour.
"On a snowboard you steer by placing your weight on your heels or on your toes," he said after several wipe outs. "With this, you have to use your hips and turn very gently."
Team Semper Fi and Paralympic snowboarder Staff Sgt. Jimmy Side of Silverthorne, Colo., helps coach guys who are new to wake sports.
"Wake for Warriors has awesome instructors, all the boats and all the logistics to get it moving," Side said. "Semper Fi brings their guys, their athletes out, and they collaborate and have three days of awesomeness on the water."
Local volunteers and businesses provide boats, overnight accommodations, meals and snacks. Rich got hooked on sharing his passion for water sports with the veterans and their families after his first weekend with Wake for Warriors. Last year he pulled his boat about 2,600 miles to participate in similar events in Minnesota and New York.
"We start out with a group of people, on the first night they barely know each other. And by the time they get to day two or three, they're all calling each 'bro' and 'dude' and hanging out."
"Oh, I love it," Side said of Columbus. "This place is beautiful. Beautiful lake, beautiful people. It's been amazing."
"It's heartwarming, and it helps feeds my soul," Rich added. "I'm hoping it feeds their soul, but it feeds my soul, too."
