EXCHANGE: Programs aim to keep best physicians in Rockford

This June 15, 2018 photo shows the new MercyHealth Alpine Clinic in Loves Park, Ill. The clinic will house 12 residents in the family medicine residency program in July 2019 as part of its operation. New Mercyhealth residency programs in near-by Rockford who are training recent medical school graduates, are getting high-fives from leaders of the medical community, who hope the programs entice top-notch physicians to practice here once their training is complete. Rockford Register Star via AP Arturo Fernandez