EXCHANGE: Generosity kicks off kidney 'transplant chain'

In this June, 20, 2018 photo, Ian Robertson is introduced during a news conference announcing a kidney transplant chain that took place last year involving four donors and four recipients at the Memorial Center for Innovation and Learning in Springfield, Ill. Deborah Kunath, left, received a new kidney from Misty Shaw, the first transplant in the chain. Kunath's husband, Robert, right, in turn donated a kidney to Robertson. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal