The Latest: Migrants reaching Spain by sea up 120 percent

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 file picture, Cedric Herrou, a French activist farmer who faces up to five years in prison as he goes on trial accused of illegaly helping African migrants cross the border from Italy, waits outside the Nice courthouse, southern France. France's Constitutional Council has issued a decision relating to a case of Cedric Herrou convicted for helping migrants who entered the country illegally, saying "fraternity" is a principle "of constitutional value" and should not be prosecuted. Claude Paris, File AP Photo