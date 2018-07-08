New Mexico nuclear weapons laboratory marks 75 years

FILE - This June 29, 2011 file photo shows the Los Alamos Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. When J. Robert Oppenheimer invited the top scientists to New Mexico in 1943 to build the world's first nuclear weapon, no one really knew what the results were going to be. What they did know was that they had to succeed at all costs. The Los Alamos Monitor reports the once-secret city on Saturday, June 30, 2018, marked 75 years of discovery at Los Alamos National Laboratory with a day of speeches and activities. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo