A neighbor's word can bring death sentence in Iraq IS trials

In this May 30, 2018 photo, Hind Zaki, the wife of death row prisoner Ismail Saleh and his mother, right, pose with his portrait at their home in Mosul, Iraq. The couple's daughter Safaa, left, did not meet her father before he was sentenced to death by an Iraqi court. raq’s courts are issuing death sentences at a dizzying rate against accused members of the Islamic State group, after swift trials with little evidence presented. Maya Alleruzzo AP Photo