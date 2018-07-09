A look in Iraq's courtrooms where IS suspects are tried

This courtroom sketch shows Iraq's counterterrorism court where suspected Islamic State militants are tried, on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Few witness the proceedings as Iraqi courts try suspected IS members, issuing death sentences at a dizzying rate. Cameras are strictly forbidden in the courts, the trials are not broadcast, and even if a member of the public wished to attend, seating is limited. The AP commissioned an Iraqi artist to capture scenes in one court. Saif Jawadi AP Photo