Couple who prayed for healing plead guilty in baby's death

Sarah Elaine Mitchell, right, and Travis Lee Mitchell, the parents of a twin girl who struggled to breath after a home birth, appear in court in Oregon City, Ore., Monday, July 9, 2018. The couple, members of the Followers of Christ Church, that shuns traditional medicine in favor of prayer and anointing the sick with oils, have pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of their premature daughter. The Oregonian via AP Beth Nakamura