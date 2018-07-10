Official: Florida shooting suspect's mom let him buy gun

FILE - This March 5, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Petty, center, father of slain student Alaina Petty, at a news conference surrounded by other parents of the victims of the fatal Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. The families of the 17 victims killed in the high school shooting will each receive $400,000 from a $10.5 million GoFundMe fund. Eighteen of the injured survivors will receive $1.63 million. Miami Herald via AP, File Jose A. Iglesias