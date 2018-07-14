Archaeologists come to Eckley to study our past

In this June 29, 2018 photo, Jenson Huey shovels dirt back into a pit while working with J.J. Shephard, center, and Michael Makowiec at Eckley Miners’ Village in Eckley, Pa. The boys attend schools in the Hazleton Area School District and joined an excavation with archaeologists from the University of Maryland this summer at Eckley Miners’ Village. (Kent Jackson/Hazelton Standard-Speaker via AP) Kent Jackson AP