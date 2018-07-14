Issues arise around North Dakota’s cottage foods law

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2018 AND THEREAFTER In this June 19, 2018 photo, Lori Martin, a founding board member and vendor of BisMarket, poses at a farmers market in Bismarck, N.D. Martin sells vegetables, baked goods and canned items at the farmers market in Bismarck. But some of the produce she cans wasn’t allowed for sale before passage of North Dakota’s Food Freedom Act on cottage food products. (Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Jack Dura AP