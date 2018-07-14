Nurses at Vermont hospital back at work after 2-day strike

Nurses at Vermont's largest hospital are back on the job after a two-day strike.
The strike of 1,800 nurses from the University of Vermont Medical Center ended at 7 a.m. Saturday after 48 hours.
Hospital administrators brought in outside nurses during the strike and officials said most hospital operations were unaffected by the walkout.
The union is seeking about a 22 percent pay increase over three years. The Medical Center offered about a 14 percent pay increase over three years.
Eileen Whalen, president of the UVM Medical Center, said altogether the strike had a cost of roughly $3 million.
The union maintains that higher wages are necessary to recruit and retain nurses and support staff and "address a crisis of understaffing."
