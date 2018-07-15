ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday July 10, 2018 photo, resident Mary Dominski felt the touch of a raven feather while Liz Narveson looked on, during an alzheimer poetry session at Grace Lutheran Communities River Pine in Altoona, Wis. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)
Poetry project aims to reach patients with dementia.

July 15, 2018 11:12 AM

ALTOONA, Wis.

Employees at 20 nursing homes in Wisconsin are receiving training to use poetry as a method of reaching residents with dementia.

The Leader-Telegram reports that the effort known as the national Alzheimer's Poetry Project has so far been taught across 32 states and seven countries.

Gary Glazner founded the project. He says staff learns different methods and techniques to create poetry sessions and for other activities.

River Pines is one of the Wisconsin nursing homes to receive this training. Activity Director Karen Park says the program was introduced after the center was selected for a state grant.

Park says she thinks the program is a great way to get residents to connect with one another. She says it's also a different way for the staff to touch their lives.

