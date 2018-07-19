Premature baby penguin recovers after parents broke her egg

In this image made available Thursday July 19, 2018, London Zoo unveils a Humboldt penguin chick after they nursed it back to health after its parents accidentally stepped on its egg and broke it. The zoo says keepers were astonished to find that the chick, nicknamed Rainbow, was still alive inside the broken egg, so they rushed the chick to the zoo’s clinic, where vets transferred her to an incubation room.(Zoological Society of London via AP) Zoological Society of London AP