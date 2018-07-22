UK police think boy, 3, was attacked with acid at store

A general view of the Home Bargains store where a man is accused of an acid attack on a young boy, in Worcester, England, Sunday, July 22, 2018. British police say a 3-year-old boy suffered severe burns on his face and arm during a suspected acid attack that investigators think was deliberate. West Mercia police Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said police are working to identify the substance that burned the child on Saturday at a discount store in Worcester, England. (Matthew Cooper/PA via AP) Matthew Cooper AP