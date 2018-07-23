Chinese premier orders investigation of vaccine makers

In this April 25, 2017, photo, a baby receives a vaccine shot next to a poster which reads “Standardize vaccination and build a healthy China” at a hospital in Handan in north China’s Hebei province. China’s No. 2 leader has ordered an investigation of its vaccine industry after violations by a rabies vaccine producer prompted a public outcry following scandals over shoddy drugs and food. (Chinatopix via AP)