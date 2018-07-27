8 Nicaraguan doctors say fired for treating hurt protesters

A graffiti depicting Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega is seen on a wall while demonstrators gather to commemorate the 100 days of anti-government protests demanding the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and the release of all political prisoners, in Managua, Nicaragua, Thursday, July 26, 2018. A rights group on Thursday raised by nearly 100 to 448 the number of dead from more than three months of political upheaval and protests demanding that Ortega leaves office. The text on the wall reads in Spanish “Wanted, Murderer.” (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga) Alfredo Zuniga AP