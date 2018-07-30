Judge says US must seek consent to medicate immigrant kids

FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo from video provided by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) shows U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles. Gee has ruled that the U.S. government must seek consent before administering psychotropic drugs to immigrant children held at a Texas facility. She issued a ruling Monday, July 30, 2018 that the federal government violated portions of a longstanding settlement governing the treatment of immigrant children caught crossing the border. (NAPABA via AP, File) AP