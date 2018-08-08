Raw Video: car demolishes truck on side of highway

A speeding Lexus hit a truck that was broken down on the highway in Toronto, Canada on August 4, 2018. Three people were treated at the hospital but there were no serious injuries, say police.
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.