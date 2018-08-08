Veterinary lab alleges employees took trade secrets to rival

Idexx Laboratories in Maine say in a lawsuit that two former employees stole secret business plans and took them to a rival firm in Portland.
The Westbrook-based veterinary services lab alleges two employees took confidential planning documents and training materials to Vets First Choice — in alleged violation of a noncompete agreement.
The Portland Press Herald reports the federal lawsuit filed Friday alleges VFC is "incentivizing" Idexx employees to misappropriate trade secrets and violate their agreements with Idexx.
Idexx says neither of the former employees worked in Idexx's laboratory or research and development.
Vets First Choice co-founder David Shaw — who also founded Idexx — says the company is not able to comment on the pending litigation.
