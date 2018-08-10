Nurses plan to pull money from credit union

The University of Vermont Medical Center nurses' union says its parent union will withdraw its money from the New England Credit Union because the institution has ties to the hospital.
The Burlington Free Press reports ATF Vermont president Deb Snell said Thursday the union opted to pull its funds because the hospital board members weren't supportive. NEFCU CEO John Dwyer and a credit union board member are both board members of the UVM Medical Center.
The nurses' union and hospital administrators have been negotiating pay issues since March. Nurses held a two-day strike in July.
Dwyer says he only advises the hospital and isn't involved in contract negotiations. He says he's communicating with management.
UVM Medical Center said in a statement both sides will reopen negotiations Monday.
