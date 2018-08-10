The Latest: Man hopes Monsanto verdict boosts other cases

Plaintiff Dewayne Johnson, center at podium, surrounded by his attorneys, takes questions from the media after the Monsanto trial in San Francisco Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. A San Francisco jury ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto to pay $289 million to the former school groundskeeper dying of cancer, saying the company’s popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his disease. The lawsuit brought by Johnson was the first to go to trial among hundreds filed in state and federal courts saying Roundup causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which Monsanto denies. (AP Photo/Paul Elias) Paul Elias AP