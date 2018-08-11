Report: Michigan military base water may have caused cancer

FILE- In a photo form June 1, 2016, part of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base grounds in Oscoda Township, Mich., are seen. The base closed in 1993, but dozens of township residents were advised not to drink their well water by state and local health officials this year due to high levels of poisonous chemicals that may be to blame for cancer and other chronic disease among veterans and families who lived at the base, according to a new federal health report draft. (Garret Ellison/MLive.com via AP) Garret Ellison AP