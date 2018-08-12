Company fights to keep details of psychiatric home a secret

FILE - This July 30, 2018 file photo shows the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center, formerly known as Bangor Mental Health Institute in Bangor, Maine. A Florida-based health care company that could receive a $60.3 million state contract to run a 21-bed Maine residence for some psychiatric patients is fighting to keep its proposal secret. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) Robert F. Bukaty AP