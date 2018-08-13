Parent slugs teacher at Georgia elementary school

Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
By
Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

World

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.