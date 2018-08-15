Big Island dispensary gets green light to grow medical pot

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a home in Honolulu. The Hawaii Department of Health has signaled a green light for a medical marijuana dispensary to start growing on the Big Island. Hawaiian Ethos is the seventh dispensary to open a production center in the state, and the first on the Big Island. Eight dispensaries received state licenses in April 2016. A second dispensary on the Big Island has not yet begun operations. Marina Riker, File AP Photo