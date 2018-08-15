Texas shrimp farmers try new technology to prevent disease

This July 18, 2018 photo, shows a salt water tank used to grow shrimp at NaturalShrimp Inc.’s Lacoste facility, in Lacoste, Texas. The company has created technology that will allow for multiple inland shrimp farms and allow the company to become a major supplier of sustainable shrimp as the global population grows and oceans continue to be over-fished. The San Antonio Express-News via AP Josie Norris