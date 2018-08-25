Mom who killed son, overdosed is recovering, authorities say

This undated photo provided by the Central Oregon Disability Support Network shows Tashina Aleine Jordan with her son, Mason Jordan. The single mother fatally shot her severely disabled 7-year-old son and then attempted suicide after years spent caring for the child. A relative found Tashina Jordan, 28, unconscious Monday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Bend, Ore., home she shared with her son and mother. Authorities found the boy and pronounced him dead. Notes at the scene indicated Jordan was the shooter. Central Oregon Disability Support Network via AP via AP Kimberly Teichrow