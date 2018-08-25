The Latest: Thousands apply for OK medical pot licenses

FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Zora Braun gestures to people as cars drive by a location where they can sign petitions in support of marijuana in Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City, Monday, July 30, 2018. The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s online application system for medical marijuana licenses in the state will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo