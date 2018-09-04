Harris County announces new Mobile Learning Lab

In an effort to improve literacy in Harris County, the school district has partnered with Harris County Family Connection to bring a Mobile Learning Lab to students and adults in Harris County. The project was launched through a $12,000 grant from Literacy For All, a community literacy fund that brings donors to community organizations, and connects community partners to improve and fund multi-generational literacy opportunities.
“This grant along with financial contributions from local businesses and community partners, and funds from the Harris County School District, have made the Mobile Learning Lab possible,” said Penny Reddick, instructional coordinator for HCSD.
The mobile learning center will provide Wi-Fi internet access, laptops and books for district students. They will be able to access study applications used in the classroom, and find resources that assist with college and career readiness. Adults can find help with educational and work-related career opportunities. A schedule will be set for the mobile lab to visit areas around the county where need is identified.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Aug. 30, at the HCSD Transportation Department Facility.
“Everyone, including the school board, is excited about the project,” said Superintendent Roger Couch. “This year’s motto, ‘One Team, One Dream,’ applies to everyone in Harris County. Each citizen having the opportunity to better themselves will make for a better community, and we are here to foster that type of environment.”
