The Latest: Analysts say insurers figuring out ‘Obamacare’

The HealthCare.gov website is photographed in Washington on Dec. 15, 2017. Millions of people covered under the Affordable Care Act will see only modest premium increases next year, and some will actually get a price cut. That’s from an exclusive analysis bound to surprise ‘Obamacare’ opponents and supporters. The study of state data by Avalere Health and The Associated Press also found that insurers aren’t bailing out of the ACA marketplaces anymore; some are coming back. The average premium increase across 47 states and Washington, D.C. will be 3.6 percent in 2019. Jon Elswick AP Photo