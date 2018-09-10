In Congo, a new and less isolating Ebola treatment center

In this photo taken Sunday, Sept 9, 2018, Kasereka Mulanda, 24, is seen talking with his wife who is suffering from the Ebola virus in an isolation area in Beni, Eastern Congo. The current Ebola outbreak in northeastern Congo has become a testing ground with one aid group for the first time treating confirmed Ebola victims in individual biosecure units used in emergencies involving highly infectious diseases. Al-hadji Kudra Maliro AP Photo