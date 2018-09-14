Rotary Club brings tactile toys to engage the senses for kids at Easterseals
Toys designed to stimulate the senses are important educational and therapeutic tools to help special needs youngsters at Easterseals of West Georgia, and the Muscogee Rotary Club has stepped up to purchase and donate many of fun playthings
Mulberry Creek Elementary Pre-K teacher Becky Thomas-Haden was named the 2018 Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year by Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. "No task is too small, or too big, even though they're just four."
Children's book illustrator Betsy Lewin, think "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows that Type", appears Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Children's Book Festival at the Columbus Public Library. She visited Gentian Elementary School in Columbus on Friday.
An apparent chase from Phenix City ended in Columbus Friday morning when a man was taken into custody on the walking trail at Lakebottom Park , witnesses said. This is raw video from the scene of the arrest.
Each week the Ledger-Enquirer's social media editor Lauren Gorla and videographer Robin Trimarchi will highlight talented chefs and unique dishes from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Check out our poll, and vote on what dishes we should feature!
Carver football coach Corey Joyner faces his former team Dougherty County this week. The kickoff at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is set for September 14, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Here are this week's matchups for local high school football teams.
Global Callcenter Solutions, a call center consulting company, plans to move into the empty Buena Vista Road Winn Dixie location and invest $4.9 million, creating 600 jobs and opening the door to more business momentum in South Columbus
Co-anchor Robin Roberts of Good Morning America brought laughter and love to the crowd as she answered questions during her keynote appearance at the Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fredrick Myers and Col.(retired) Andy Redmond, United States Air Force, reflected on the terrorist attacks and how they have impacted the United States in the ensuing 17 years.
Construction of new athletic facilities at Jordan High School continues, with officials hoping for the project to be completed in December. The LED sports lighting is up, towering over the athletic fields and a new track.