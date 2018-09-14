Rotary Club brings tactile toys to engage the senses for kids at Easterseals

Toys designed to stimulate the senses are important educational and therapeutic tools to help special needs youngsters at Easterseals of West Georgia, and the Muscogee Rotary Club has stepped up to purchase and donate many of fun playthings
By
Order Up! with the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

Order Up! with the Ledger-Enquirer

Each week the Ledger-Enquirer's social media editor Lauren Gorla and videographer Robin Trimarchi will highlight talented chefs and unique dishes from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Check out our poll, and vote on what dishes we should feature!

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service