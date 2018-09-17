Survey finds 2M US teens are vaping marijuana

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school’s campus in Cambridge, Mass. A school-based survey shows nearly 1 in 11 U.S. students have used marijuana in electronic cigarettes, heightening concern about the new popularity of vaping among teens. E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, but results published Monday, Sept. 17, mean a little more than 2 million middle and high school students have used the devices to get high. Steven Senne, File AP Photo