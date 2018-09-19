Witness says arson could be cause in Victory Drive storage building fire

Fire investigators are looking at security camera footage to determine if arson caused a fire at 2500 Victory Drive, the former Auto Repair shop. Nearby witnesses say they saw a man on a bicycle ride up to the building, then leave as the fire began
