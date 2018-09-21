Louisiana seeking ‘subscription model’ for hepatitis C drugs

Louisiana's health secretary thinks she's found a way to get hepatitis C drugs to more Medicaid patients and prisoners. Rebekah Gee wants to model medication purchases off the Netflix subscription model.
Gee wants Louisiana to pay a yearly fee to a drug manufacturer for access to its hepatitis C medication. During the time, Louisiana would treat and cure as many people as it can.
Gee thinks she's selling the pharmaceutical industry on the concept. She's working through a process that will have Louisiana soliciting bids for the "subscription model" from drug companies next summer.
Louisiana has about 35,000 people with the infectious disease who are on Medicaid or in prison, relying on the state for care. With the high cost for hepatitis C drugs, most go without treatment.
