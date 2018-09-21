Texas company recalls 690 pounds of ready-to-eat beef jerky

A South Texas company has recalled nearly 700 pounds (317.52 kilograms) of beef jerky after regulators say a consumer reporting finding hard metal in a product.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced Junior's Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo recalled about 690 pounds (312.98 kilograms) of ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky.
The 4-ounce (113.4-gram) items were produced Aug. 9 for Texas retailers. The plastic pouches say "Buc-ee's Hill Country brand teriyaki beef jerky, made in Texas from solid strips of beef, ready to eat."
The label says best by 8-9-2019, lot code 220-272 and "EST. 48213" inside the USDA inspection mark.
A customer on Monday reported finding metal in the beef jerky. USDA has no reports of anyone injured.
Consumers should discard the beef jerky or return it to the retailer.
