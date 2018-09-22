Sheriff: Motive unclear for Maryland shooter who killed 3

Law enforcement officials said Friday they might never know the motive for a female shooter's violent rampage that killed three people and wounded three at a sprawling Maryland warehouse before she turned the gun on herself. It's little consolation for grieving relatives and others trying to find answers.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters Friday that 26-year-old Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County had been diagnosed with some kind of mental illness in 2016 but had legally purchased the handgun she carried in the deadly Thursday morning attack.
Law enforcement officials said the particulars of Moseley's mental illness history would not have flagged her from purchasing a gun in Maryland.
